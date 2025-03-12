News & Insights

Stocks

Cattle Bulls Pushing Back Above $200 on Wednesday

March 12, 2025 — 08:02 pm EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Live cattle futures are trying to push back higher at midday, with contracts up $1.10 to $1.45 as April tries to climb back above $100. Cash trade has been quiet so far this week, with a few light bids of $200 in KS to start out. This morning’s online Fed Cattle Exchange auction form Central Stockyards showed no sales on the 1,836 head listed and bids near $198. Feeder cattle are trading with contracts $1.65 to $2.20 higher. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was back up $2.59 on March 10, with the average price at $276.54. 

Wednesday morning’s National Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were higher, with the Chc/Sel narrowing back down to $12.74. Choice boxes were up a nickel at $321.25/cwt, with Select $1.65 higher at $308.51. The Tuesday Federally inspected cattle slaughter was estimated at 124,000 head by the USDA, taking the weekly total to 239,000 head. That is 14,000 head above the previous week and 5,152 larger than the same week last year.

Commodity Bulletin: From crude oil to coffee, this FREE newsletter is for industry pros and rookies alike

 

Apr 25 Live Cattle  are at $201.000, up $1.450,

Jun 25 Live Cattle  are at $197.525, up $1.275,

Aug 25 Live Cattle  are at $195.375, up $1.100,

Mar 25 Feeder Cattle  are at $279.150, up $1.650

Apr 25 Feeder Cattle  are at $279.900, up $2.200

May 25 Feeder Cattle  are at $281.125, up $2.175

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.