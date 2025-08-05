Cattle Bulls Push to Close Higher

Live cattle futures were 42 to 77 cents higher to close out Monday trade after midday pressure. First Notice day was today for August, with no deliveries issued and the oldest long dated November 20. Cash trade was quiet on Monday, as last week picked up to $235-236 in the South and Northern trade reported at $247.

Feeder cattle futures were back up 50 to 85 cents on Monday after a bout of midday weakness. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was back down 7 cents to $335.82 on August 1. The Monday OKC feeder cattle auction showed an estimated 6,000 head of feeders for sale, with price action steady, with heavy steers and heifers down $3.

Don’t Miss a Day:

USDA Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were higher in the Monday afternoon report, with the Chc/Sel spread at $22.73. Choice boxes were up $1.10 at $364.32, while Select was $1.09 higher to $341.59. USDA estimated cattle slaughter for Monday at 101,000 head. That was down 7,000 head from last week and 15,979 head lower vs. the same week in 2024.

Aug 25 Live Cattle closed at $230.900, up $0.775,

Oct 25 Live Cattle closed at $224.100, up $0.425,

Dec 25 Live Cattle closed at $225.000, up $0.575,

Aug 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $335.400, up $0.825,

Sep 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $334.450, up $0.525,

Oct 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $332.400, up $0.550,

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.