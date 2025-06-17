Cattle Bulls Push Back

Live cattle futures posted gains of $1.925 to $3.10 on Monday, taking back some of Friday’s weakness. Cash trade has yet to get kicked off this week. It was reported at $235 in TX and $233-238 KS last week, with northern trade at $380 dressed and $240-242 live trade in NE. Feeder cattle futures are in bunce back modes, with contracts up $3.95 to $4.05. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was down $3.21 on June 13 with an average price of $313.89. Monday’s OKC feeder cattle auction has an estimated 5,200 head listed, with action for feeders noted as steady and $2-5 lower for calves.

USDA’s National Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were higher on Monday afternoon, with the Chc/Sel spread at $14.64. Choice boxes were up another $4.23 to $382.11, while Select was quoted $3.97 higher at $367.47/cwt. USDA’s Federally inspected cattle slaughter for Monday was estimated at 103,000 head. That is 9,000 head below the week prior and 12,735 head below the same week last year.

Don’t Miss a Day:

Jun 25 Live Cattle closed at $227.025, up $1.925,

Aug 25 Live Cattle closed at $215.550, up $3.100,

Oct 25 Live Cattle closed at $212.900, up $2.975,

Aug 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $310.225, up $3.800,

Sep 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $309.575, up $3.975,

Oct 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $307.375, up $4.025,

