Cattle Bulls Push Back

Live cattle futures are up $2.07 to 3.525 in the front months. Cash trade was reported at $235 in TX and $233-238 KS last week. Northern trade was $380 dressed and $240-242 trade in NE, steady to $2 lower than the week previous. Feeder cattle futures are in bunce back modes, with contracts up $3.95 to $4.05. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was up $1.25 on June 12 with an average price of $317.10. Monday’s OKC feeder cattle auction has an estimated 5,200 head listed, with early action noted as steady.

Commitment of Traders data from Friday afternoon showed managed money at a net long of 137,836 contracts in live cattle futures and options as of June 10th, an increase of 6,031 contracts. Spec traders in feeder cattle futures and options added 1,135 contracts to their record net long of 35,962 contracts by Tuesday.

Don’t Miss a Day:

USDA’s National Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were higher on Monday morning, with the Chc/Sel spread at $13.74. Choice boxes were up another $2.08 to $379.91, while Select was quoted $2.67 higher at $366.17/cwt. USDA’s Federally inspected cattle slaughter for last week was estimated at 558,000 head. That is 24,000 head below the week prior and 57,083 head below the same week last year.

Jun 25 Live Cattle are at $227.175, up $2.075,

Aug 25 Live Cattle are at $215.975, up $3.525,

Oct 25 Live Cattle are at $213.225, up $3.300,

Aug 25 Feeder Cattle are at $310.375, up $3.950

Sep 25 Feeder Cattle are at $309.650, up $4.050

Oct 25 Feeder Cattle are at $307.400, up $4.050

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.