Stocks

Cattle Bulls Maintain Momentum on Tuesday

October 15, 2025 — 06:20 am EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Live cattle futures saw gains of $1.25 to $1.75 across the front months on Tuesday. There were 10 deliveries tendered for Amarillo on Tuesday. Cash trade has yet to get kicked off this week, with last week centering in at $234-235.

Feeder cattle futures were up another $4.30 to $4.70 across most contracts on Tuesday. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was up another $4.02 at $373.02 on October 13. Monday’s OKC feeder cattle auction saw 5,163 head sold, with sales noted $10-20 higher for feeder steers and up $5-15 for feeder heifers. Steer calves were up $20-30, with heifers up to $40 higher.

Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.

 

USDA Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were higher in the Tuesday afternoon report, with the Chc/Sel spread at $13.87. Choice boxes were up 51 cents to $364.42, while Select was 80 cents higher at $350.55. USDA federally inspected cattle slaughter for Tuesday was estimated at 120,000 head, with the weekly total at 226,000. That is 9,000 head above last week but 17,701 shy of the same week last year. 

Oct 25 Live Cattle  are at $241.825, up $1.250,

Dec 25 Live Cattle  are at $246.500, up $1.750,

Feb 26 Live Cattle  are at $248.525, up $1.325,

Oct 25 Feeder Cattle  are at $380.175, up $4.675

Nov 25 Feeder Cattle  are at $381.325, up $4.600

Jan 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $378.050, up $4.325

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.