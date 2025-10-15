Cattle Bulls Maintain Momentum on Tuesday

Live cattle futures saw gains of $1.25 to $1.75 across the front months on Tuesday. There were 10 deliveries tendered for Amarillo on Tuesday. Cash trade has yet to get kicked off this week, with last week centering in at $234-235.

Feeder cattle futures were up another $4.30 to $4.70 across most contracts on Tuesday. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was up another $4.02 at $373.02 on October 13. Monday’s OKC feeder cattle auction saw 5,163 head sold, with sales noted $10-20 higher for feeder steers and up $5-15 for feeder heifers. Steer calves were up $20-30, with heifers up to $40 higher.

USDA Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were higher in the Tuesday afternoon report, with the Chc/Sel spread at $13.87. Choice boxes were up 51 cents to $364.42, while Select was 80 cents higher at $350.55. USDA federally inspected cattle slaughter for Tuesday was estimated at 120,000 head, with the weekly total at 226,000. That is 9,000 head above last week but 17,701 shy of the same week last year.

Oct 25 Live Cattle are at $241.825, up $1.250,

Dec 25 Live Cattle are at $246.500, up $1.750,

Feb 26 Live Cattle are at $248.525, up $1.325,

Oct 25 Feeder Cattle are at $380.175, up $4.675

Nov 25 Feeder Cattle are at $381.325, up $4.600

Jan 26 Feeder Cattle are at $378.050, up $4.325

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.