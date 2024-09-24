Cattle Bulls Look to Extend Monday Strength

Live cattle futures saw gains of 50 cents to $1.07 on Monday. Cash trade saw sales of $183 in the South last week, up $2-3 on the week. Northern sales improved $2-3 to $184-185. Monday was mostly compiling showlists.

Feeder cattle futures closed with contracts up 27 cents to $1.17. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was back up 24 cents at $243.50 on September 19. The weekly OKC feeder cattle auction showed 6,300 head of calves estimated for today’s sale, down from last week and down from the same week last year. Feeder steers and calves were steady, with heifers steady to down $5. There was notable interest in 4 weight calves.

USDA wholesale Boxed Beef prices were mixed in the Monday PM report. Choice boxes were up $1.62 to $301.81/cwt, with Select 80 cents lower @ $287.79. The Chc/Select spread widened to $14.02. USDA estimated Monday’s federally inspected cattle slaughter at 107,000. That is 14,000 head below the previous Monday and 18,592 head below the same Monday last year.

Oct 24 Live Cattle closed at $183.250, up $0.775,

Dec 24 Live Cattle closed at $183.825, up $0.625,

Feb 25 Live Cattle closed at $184.850, up $1.075,

Sep 24 Feeder Cattle closed at $245.100, up $0.275,

Oct 24 Feeder Cattle closed at $244.475, up $0.575,

Nov 24 Feeder Cattle closed at $242.750, up $0.975,

