Cattle Bulls Look to Close Out Week

Live cattle futures closed out the Thursday trade with losses of 55 cents to $1.37 in the front months. Cash trade saw some $190 live in the North on Thursday, with $298 sales in the beef, both lower by $3 and $7 on the week. The Central Stockyards Fed Cattle Exchange showed no sales on the 944 head listed in Thursday’s online auction, similar to Wednesday, as bids were reported at $185 live and $186-187 using their BidTheGrid™ method. Feeder cattle futures were 67 cents to $1.20 on Thursday. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was up $1.02 at $246.34 on August 14.

Beef export sales totaled 28,122 MT, a calendar year high for sales. Actual shipments totaled a 16-week low of 14,114 MT.

USDA wholesale Boxed Beef were higher in the Thursday PM report. Choice boxes were up $2.06 at $316.94 with Select product $1.53 higher @ $302.03. The Chc/Select spread was thus widened to $14.91. USDA estimated Thursday FI slaughter at 120,000 head, taking the weekly total to 476,000 head. That is down 8,000 head from the previous week and 15,155 head below the same week last year.

Aug 24 Live Cattle closed at $184.050, down $0.550,

Oct 24 Live Cattle closed at $180.750, down $1.375,

Dec 24 Live Cattle closed at $180.625, down $0.975,

Aug 24 Feeder Cattle closed at $246.725, down $1.175,

Sep 24 Feeder Cattle closed at $243.675, down $0.675,

Oct 24 Feeder Cattle closed at $240.900, down $1.200,

