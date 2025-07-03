Stocks

Cattle Bouncing Back on Wednesday

July 03, 2025 — 05:00 am EDT

Live cattle futures are rebounding on Wednesday with gains of 75 cent to $1. The Wednesday morning Fed Cattle Exchange online auction showed $218 bids on 984 of the 1,064 head offered, with another BidTheGrid™ sale at $228 in IA. Outside of that, sales of $230-231 were reported in NE. Feeder cattle futures are back up $1.50 to $1.80 so far on Wednesday. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was up $1.00 to $315.07 on June 30. 

USDA Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were mixed in the Wednesday morning report, with the Chc/Sel spread widening to $16.14. Choice boxes were up $1.53 to $397.13, while Select was quoted 93 cents higher at $380.99/cwt. USDA’s Federally inspected cattle slaughter for Tuesday was estimated at 120,000 head, with the weekly total at 238,000 head. That was 9,000 head above the previous week and 3,714 head more vs. the same week last year. 

Aug 25 Live Cattle  are at $211.500, up $0.750,

Oct 25 Live Cattle  are at $208.750, up $0.950,

Dec 25 Live Cattle  are at $209.250, up $0.900,

Aug 25 Feeder Cattle  are at $307.700, up $1.675

Sep 25 Feeder Cattle  are at $307.425, up $1.775

Oct 25 Feeder Cattle  are at $304.950, up $1.525

