Cattle Bounce Higher on Turnaround Tuesday

Live cattle futures posted Tuesday gains of $1.60 to $2.55. Cash trade has been quiet so far this week. Last week was reported at $208-210 in the South and $212-214 in the North. Feeder cattle futures were rallying back on Tuesday with contracts up $1.40 to $2.25. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was down 52 cents on April 21, with the average price at $287.78.
The Tuesday afternoon National Wholesale Boxed Beef report from USDA was lower, as the Chc/Sel tightened to $14.08. Choice boxes were $1.79 lower at $331.73/cwt, with Select down $1.12 to $317.65. Federally inspected cattle slaughter was estimated at 123,000 head for Tuesday, taking the weekly total to 228,000 head. That was 6,000 head below the previous week and down 10,463 head from the same week last year.
Apr 25 Live Cattle closed at $211.375, up $1.600,
Jun 25 Live Cattle closed at $206.275, up $2.525,
Aug 25 Live Cattle closed at $202.450, up $2.450,
May 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $286.925, up $1.400,
Aug 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $291.250, up $2.100,
Sep 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $290.250, up $2.250,On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.
More news from Barchart
- Livestock Futures Update: Cattle, Hog Bulls Continue to Show Resilience
- The Latest Selling Pressure Appears Too Strong for June Live Cattle Futures. Here Are the Levels to Watch.
- Cattle and Hogs in Q1 2025- Where are they Heading in Q2?
- Cattle Bulls Show Resilience, But the Hog Trade Remains Choppy. What to Watch and How to Play It.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.