Cattle Bounce Back some on Monday

The cattle futures firmed back up with $0.47 to $0.75 recoveries after the sharp losses last week. Feeder cattle futures were $1 to $1.87 stronger on the day. Jan contracts were ~$1 off the session high at the close. Cash sales for the week were mainly near $181, a $4 drop from last week. The CME Feeder Cattle Index for 11/09 was $235.42 after another $1.59 drop.

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were mixed in the AM report with a 48c drop Choice and a $1.74 increase in Select. USDA reported the week’s beef output at 514.2 million lbs, down by 2.1% for the week and 8.3% below the same week last year. YTD beef production was tallied at 22.976 billion lbs. Slaughter for the week was estimated at 618k head, from 632k last week and 670k during the same week last year. The YTD total trails last year’s pace by 4.7%.

Dec 23 Cattle closed at $174.925, up $0.750,

Feb 24 Cattle closed at $175.250, up $0.600,

Apr 24 Cattle closed at $177.450, up $0.525,

Nov 23 Feeder Cattle closed at $230.725, up $1.000

Jan 24 Feeder Cattle closed at $228.300, up $1.875

