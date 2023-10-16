Cattle Board Monitoring Cash Trades

Cattle pulled back on Friday with triple digit losses but managed to stay positive for the week. Dec was at a net 7c gain Fri/Fri and Feb was up by 15c. USDA had cash trade for the week mostly near $183 in the South and near $185 in the North. Feeders ended with triple digit losses as well, closing down $2 to $2.22 on Friday. Nov held onto a 70c gain for the week, though Jan contracts fell by $1.52 from Fri/Fri tightening the spread to 67c. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was $250.11 on 10/12, down by 19 cents.

The CoT report showed managed money traders were 86k contracts net long in cattle as of 10/10. That was a 7.9k contract weaker net long for the week via profit taking. the spec funds were 1,882 contracts less net long in feeder cattle, to 7,532 contracts as of 10/10.

USDA’s Export Sales data had 9k MT of beef bookings for the week that ended 10/5. That was a 4-wk low. Shipments were 15.6k MT for the week, bringing the season’s total export to 630.8k MT.

Boxed Beef prices from Friday averaged $300.80 in Choice and $275.49 cwt. in Select. That was a 39c drop and a 47c increase respectively. USDA reported the week’s beef production at 510m lbs, down 1.8% for the week and 7.3% for the year. Slaughter was also down 1.8% for the week with 617k head through Saturday. YTD totals were estimated at 25.485m head and 20.874b lbs, down 4.5% and 5.2% respectively.

Oct 23 Cattle closed at $185.125, down $0.275,

Dec 23 Cattle closed at $186.750, down $1.050,

Feb 24 Cattle closed at $190.925, down $1.075,

Oct 23 Feeder Cattle closed at $249.875, down $2.150

Nov 23 Feeder Cattle closed at $251.575, down $2.000

