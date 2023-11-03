Cattle Backing Off for Weekend

Live cattle firmed up this week following 5/6 weeks lower, but Friday’s session is looking to pull some back with midday losses of 20 to 45 cents. Dec is still at a net $2.40 gain for the week so far. Feeder cattle are also trading in the red after Thursday’s rally. Futures are giving back 62c to $1.47. Cash trade remains unestablished for the week through Thursday. The 11/1 CME Feeder Cattle Index strengthened by 55 cents to $237.80.

USDA’s Wholesale Boxed Beef report showed Choice dropped by $1.86 and Select was $1.80 lower. USDA estimated the week’s FI cattle slaughter at 496k head through Thursday. That is 6k head below last week, and 17k head behind the same week last year.

Dec 23 Cattle are at $184.475, down $0.200,

Feb 24 Cattle are at $185.775, down $0.650,

April 24 Cattle are at $188.400, down $0.375,

Cash Cattle Index was $185.500, from $185.50 last week

Nov 23 Feeder Cattle are at $241.125, down $1.500

Jan 24 Feeder Cattle are at $240.625, down $1.550

