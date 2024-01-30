Cattle Backed Off On Monday

News & Insights

Cattle futures gave back initial triple digit gains on Monday to close 37 to 57 cents weaker. Feb cattle ended the day down by $1.07. Front month feeder cattle also gave back their initial gains on Monday and closed down by as much as $1.12. USDA had sales from $173 to $177 for the week with the bulk of action near $175.  The OKC Feeder Auction Review recorded 10k head sold, with prices up by $10-$15 for calves. The listings included 44% steers/53% heifers, and 32% >600lbs. The 1/26 CME Feeder Cattle Index was $234.15, up by another $2.09.  

USDA quoted Boxed Beef prices as $1.11 weaker for Choice at $299.42, while Select was 31 cents lower to $288.82. USDA reported FI cattle slaughter at 125k head for Monday, compared to 115k head last week and 120k during the same week last year.  

 

Feb 24 Cattle  closed at $177.375, down $1.075,

Apr 24 Cattle  closed at $181.225, down $0.450,

Jun 24 Cattle  closed at $178.475, down $0.375,

Mar 24 Feeder Cattle  closed at $238.625, down $1.075

Apr 24 Feeder Cattle  closed at $244.600, down $1.000

