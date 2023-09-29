News & Insights

Cattle Back to Red for Friday

September 29, 2023

Written by Alan Brugler

Front month fat cattle futures are trading lower through midday with losses of as much as $2.45. That has the board back to the lows for the week and a net $3.37 loss Fri/Fri so far. USDA confirmed Thursday cash sales from $183 to $185, reporting the bulk of Southern trade near $183 and Northern trade near $184. Feeder cattle futures are down another $1.97 to $2.95 so far. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was $252.20 on 9/27, down by $1.07. 

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were mixed again Friday morning widening the Chc/Sel spread to $25.08 on a 90c increase for Choice and an 11 cent discount for Select. Federally inspected cattle slaughter was estimated at 505,000 head for the week through Thursday. That is 7k head more than last week’s pace, but trails the same week last year by 2k head.  

Oct 23 Cattle  are at $184.725, down $1.775, 
Dec 23 Cattle  are at $188.225, down $2.200, 
Feb 24 Cattle  are at $192.825, down $1.800, 
Cash Cattle Index was $183.000, from $183.00 last week 
Oct 23 Feeder Cattle  are at $252.325, down $2.400 
Nov 23 Feeder Cattle  are at $255.050, down $2.625 

