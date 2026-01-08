Cattle Back to Posting Gains on Thursday

Live cattle futures are trading with 85 cent to $1.10 gains so far on Thursday. Cash trade has been quiet so far this week with bids of $232 so far in the South. The Thursday morning Fed Cattle Exchange online auction showed no sales, with bids of just $230. Feeder cattle futures are up $1.50 to $2.525 at midday. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was up another $0.78 to $363.15 on January 6.
Export Sales data showed a total of 10,600 MT of 2026 beef sold in the week of 1/1. Beef shipments were tallied at 12,695 MT for the last few days of 2025 and 146 MT for Jan 1.
Monthly Census data converted to a carcass basis showed 201 million lbs of beef exports in October, the lowest for the month since 2015. Imports (not converted) totaled 136,972 MT, which was a 6.68% increase from September.
USDA Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were higher in the Thursday morning report, with the Chc/Sel spread at $4.95. Choice boxes were up $2.42 to $356.70, while Select was $2.47 higher at $351.75. Wednesday’s USDA federally inspected cattle slaughter was estimated at 115,000 head, with the week to date total at 348,000 head. That was a 13,000 head increase from last week but 9,543 head below last year.
Feb 26 Live Cattle are at $235.375, up $0.850,
Apr 26 Live Cattle are at $236.175, up $1.000,
Jun 26 Live Cattle are at $231.125, up $1.100,
Jan 26 Feeder Cattle are at $362.125, up $2.525
Mar 26 Feeder Cattle are at $357.325, up $1.825
Apr 26 Feeder Cattle are at $356.350, up $1.675
