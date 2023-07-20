Cattle Back Off From New Contract Highs

Live cattle are up 17 cents in nearby August, but lower in the other contracts after posting new LOC highs. Thursday’s FCE auction had 1,614 head listed for sale. Only a few bids were picked up at $177-178 on 3 Texas lots, but no sales on asks of $180-183. Cash trade has been at a standstill for much of the week. A few $188 bids ae being picked up in the North, but not much for sales. Feeder cattle are still 30 to 97 cents higher but coming off the highs at midday. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was $238.48 after a 3 cent increase on 7/18.

This morning’s Export Sales report showed the 4th largest sale total this year at 20,943 MT, more than double last week’s total. South Korea was the top buyer of 7,800 MT, with Mexico at 4,100 MT. Weekly shipments totaled 16,230 MT, up from last week. The top destinations was Japan of 4,200 MT, with 3,600 MT headed to South Korea and 3,300 MT on its way to China.

USDA’s Wholesale Boxed Beef values were lower again in the Thursday morning report. Choice slipped another $1.64 to $301.95, as Select was $1.23 lower at $274.73, tightening the spread to $27.22 cwt. USDA estimated FI cattle slaughter at 122,000 head for Wednesday, that set the week’s running total at 369,000 head. That lags last week’s pace of 377,000, as well as the same week last year of 372,000 head.

Aug 23 Cattle are at $181.500, up $0.175,

Oct 23 Cattle are at $183.600, down $0.125,

Dec 23 Cattle are at $187.000, down $0.025,

Cash Cattle Index was $178.000, from $178.00 last week

Aug 23 Feeder Cattle are at $247.075, up $0.275

Sep 23 Feeder Cattle are at $250.250, up $0.925

