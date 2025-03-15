Cattle Back to Higher Trade on Friday

Live cattle futures are showing 80 cent to $1.07 gains on Friday’s midday. Cash trade has been quiet so far this week, with a few light sales of $200 in KS on Wednesday. Bids are being reported at $202-205 in the North on Friday. This morning’s Fed Cattle Exchange online auction from Central Stockyards showed live sales at $203 KS, with $203.50-$204 sales using the BidTheGrid™ method. Feeder cattle are 80 cents to $1.42 in the green at midday. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was back up $2.54 on March 13, with the average price at $281.25.

The National Wholesale Boxed Beef report from Friday morning was weaker again, as the Chc/Sel narrowed to $11.55. Choice boxes were down $1.82 at $317.87/cwt, with Select $1.16 lower at $306.32. The Thursday Federally inspected cattle slaughter was estimated at 121,000 head by the USDA, taking the weekly total to 483,000 head. That is 16,000 head above the previous week and 10,536 larger than the same week last year.

Commodity Bulletin:

Apr 25 Live Cattle are at $203.025, up $0.975,

Jun 25 Live Cattle are at $199.350, up $1.075,

Aug 25 Live Cattle are at $196.825, up $0.875,

Mar 25 Feeder Cattle are at $281.650, up $1.425

Apr 25 Feeder Cattle are at $280.800, up $0.825

May 25 Feeder Cattle are at $282.500, up $0.975

