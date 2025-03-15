Cattle Back to Higher Trade on Friday

Live cattle futures are showing 80 cent to $1.07 gains on Friday’s midday. Cash trade has been quiet so far this week, with a few light sales of $200 in KS on Wednesday. Bids are being reported at $202-205 in the North on Friday. This morning’s Fed Cattle Exchange online auction from Central Stockyards showed live sales at $203 KS, with $203.50-$204 sales using the BidTheGrid™ method. Feeder cattle are 80 cents to $1.42 in the green at midday. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was back up $2.54 on March 13, with the average price at $281.25.
The National Wholesale Boxed Beef report from Friday morning was weaker again, as the Chc/Sel narrowed to $11.55. Choice boxes were down $1.82 at $317.87/cwt, with Select $1.16 lower at $306.32. The Thursday Federally inspected cattle slaughter was estimated at 121,000 head by the USDA, taking the weekly total to 483,000 head. That is 16,000 head above the previous week and 10,536 larger than the same week last year.
Apr 25 Live Cattle are at $203.025, up $0.975,
Jun 25 Live Cattle are at $199.350, up $1.075,
Aug 25 Live Cattle are at $196.825, up $0.875,
Mar 25 Feeder Cattle are at $281.650, up $1.425
Apr 25 Feeder Cattle are at $280.800, up $0.825
May 25 Feeder Cattle are at $282.500, up $0.975On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.
More news from Barchart
- Livestock Futures Hit Hard by Trump’s New Tariffs. Why Markets Are Likely Overreacting.
- Cattle, Hog Futures Markets Are Losing Altitude. Can Prices Rally Again?
- Can Cattle Keep Making Higher Highs?
- Cattle Futures Prices Drop from Record Highs, But Bulls May Still Have Legs
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.