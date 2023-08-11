Cattle at Net Loss for the Week into Friday

The front month cattle futures were $0.52 to $1.10 higher on the day, though October remains at a 37 cent loss for the week with one day remaining. The feeder cattle futures market settled off the session highs, but still $0.85 to $1.22 higher on the day. Thursday’s FCE auction made no sales on $176-$178 bids and $177-$180 asks. USDA reported some light $188-$190 WCB sales on Thursday. The 8/9 CME Feeder Cattle Index was 46 cents stronger to $245.42.

USDA’s weekly Export Sales report showed 14,843 MT of beef was sold during the week that ended 8/3. That was a 19% increase for the week and was slightly above the same week last year. Beef commitments reached 634,763 MT for the year through 8/3, compared to 790k MT at the same time last year.

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were weaker in the PM update, with a $1.49 drop in Choice and a 34 cent weaker Select quote. USDA estimated FI cattle slaughter for the week through Thursday as 491k head. That remains 3k lighter than last week and 2k head behind the same week last year.

Aug 23 Cattle closed at $181.100, up $0.525,

Oct 23 Cattle closed at $182.525, up $0.825,

Dec 23 Cattle closed at $186.600, up $1.100,

Aug 23 Feeder Cattle closed at $248.000, up $0.850

Sep 23 Feeder Cattle closed at $251.575, up $0.950

Oct 23 Feeder Cattle closed at $253.325, up $1.175

