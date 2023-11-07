Cattle Approaching Recent Lows

Midday cattle futures are trading triple digits lower with $0.70 to $1.85 losses. The Feb contract is just 70c off the recent low following 3 consecutive down sessions. Monday catch up business for cash cattle was reported near $181, with sparse activity. USDA confirmed cash trade last week was mostly near $185. Feeder cattle futures are trading with $1.22 to $1.77 losses for midday. The OKC Feeder Cattle Auction review from USDA showed 8,964 head were sold $3 above the previous market – 2weeks ago. Furthermore, the weekly update showed 58% of those sold were steers, 38% heifer, and 55% of the total was 600+ lbs. The CME Feeder Cattle Index increased by $1.30 for 11/03 to $238.92.

Census data confirmed that 231.5m lbs of beef was shipped during September.

Morning Boxed Beef quotes were firmer on Tuesday, with Choice up by 69 cents and Select 36 cents stronger. Monday’s FI cattle slaughter was 122k head, compared to 125k last week and 122k during the same Monday last year.

Dec 23 Cattle are at $180.850, down $0.475,

Feb 24 Cattle are at $180.650, down $1.325,

April 24 Cattle are at $183.150, down $1.450,

Cash Cattle Index was $185.500, from $185.50 last week

Nov 23 Feeder Cattle are at $236.125, down $1.050

Jan 24 Feeder Cattle are at $234.975, down $1.450

