Cato's (NYSE:CATO) Stock Price Has Reduced 64% In The Past Five Years

The Cato Corporation (NYSE:CATO) shareholders will doubtless be very grateful to see the share price up 37% in the last quarter. But that is little comfort to those holding over the last half decade, sitting on a big loss. Indeed, the share price is down 64% in the period. So we're not so sure if the recent bounce should be celebrated. Of course, this could be the start of a turnaround.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Over five years Cato's earnings per share dropped significantly, falling to a loss, with the share price also lower. Since the company has fallen to a loss making position, it's hard to compare the change in EPS with the share price change. But we would generally expect a lower price, given the situation.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NYSE:CATO Earnings Per Share Growth April 10th 2021

This free interactive report on Cato's earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We'd be remiss not to mention the difference between Cato's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price return. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Dividends have been really beneficial for Cato shareholders, and that cash payout explains why its total shareholder loss of 51%, over the last 5 years, isn't as bad as the share price return.

A Different Perspective

Cato shareholders are up 25% for the year. But that return falls short of the market. On the bright side, that's still a gain, and it is certainly better than the yearly loss of about 9% endured over half a decade. So this might be a sign the business has turned its fortunes around. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Cato better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Cato (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

But note: Cato may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with past earnings growth (and further growth forecast).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.