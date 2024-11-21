Cato Q3 Net Loss Sharply Widens; Sales Decline

(RTTNews) - Specialty retailer Cato Corp. (CATO) reported Thursday a net loss for the third quarter of $15.07 million or $0.79 per share, sharply wider than $6.08 million or $0.30 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Total revenues for the quarter declined 8 percent to $146.17 million from $158.26 million in the year-ago quarter. Same store sales decreased 3 percent.

