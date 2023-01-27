Cato John P D Increases Position in Cato (CATO)

Fintel reports that Cato John P D has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.89MM shares of Cato Corp (CATO). This represents 14.1% of the company.

In their previous filing dated March 30, 2022 they reported 2.77MM shares and 13.00% of the company, an increase in shares of 4.36% and an increase in total ownership of 1.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 284 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cato. This is a decrease of 37 owner(s) or 11.53%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:CATO is 0.0324%, a decrease of 9.7868%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.70% to 12,613K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,193,197 shares representing 6.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,223,101 shares, representing a decrease of 2.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CATO by 18.64% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 918,263 shares representing 4.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 873,651 shares, representing an increase of 4.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CATO by 91.50% over the last quarter.

XSVM - Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF holds 636,101 shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 604,476 shares, representing an increase of 4.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CATO by 0.76% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 597,202 shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 670,502 shares, representing a decrease of 12.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CATO by 12.55% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 536,977 shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 536,537 shares, representing an increase of 0.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CATO by 14.28% over the last quarter.

Cato Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Company, founded in 1946, operates approximately 1,300 apparel and accessories specialty stores in 31 states under the names "Cato", “Versona”, “it’s Fashion” and "It's Fashion Metro". Cato offers the latest fashion styles for any occasion – work or play, dressy or casual in junior/misses and plus sizes, jewelry, shoes and accessories at low prices every day. A substantial portion of Cato’s merchandise is sold under its private labels and is produced by various vendors in accordance with the Company's specifications. Versona is a unique fashion destination for women's jewelry, handbags, apparel and shoes and reflects a commitment to high quality fashions at exceptional prices, every day. It’s Fashion offers the trendy looks you’ll find in mall specialty stores and It’s Fashion Metro offers urban-inspired, nationally recognized brands and the latest fashions for juniors, junior plus sizes, men and big men's, boys and girls, infants and toddlers, newborn and layette and jewelry, shoes and accessories as well, all at low prices every day. Stores primarily range in size from 3,000 to 8,000 square feet with the Cato and It’s Fashion concepts primarily in strip shopping centers while Versona stores are located in premier lifestyle centers and power centers. The Company emphasizes customer service and coordinated merchandise presentations in an appealing store environment. The Company offers its own credit card and layaway plan.

