Cato Incurs Q4 Loss, Narrows Year Over Year on Margin Gains

Shares of The Cato Corporation CATO have underperformed the broader market following its latest earnings release. The stock has declined 5.1% since reporting results for the quarter ended Jan. 31, 2026, compared with a 0.7% drop for the S&P 500 over the same period. The underperformance extends to a longer horizon, with the stock falling 9.5% over the past month versus a 4.6% decline for the benchmark index.

Cato incurred a fourth-quarter 2025 net loss of 55 cents per share, narrower than a loss of 74 cents per share in the year-ago period.

Quarterly retail sales declined 3.4% to $150 million from $155.3 million a year earlier, while same-store sales were flat.

Total revenues, including other income sources such as finance charges and late fees, declined modestly in the quarter to $151.7 million from $157.9 million, reflecting softer retail demand and reduced ancillary income streams.

Cato incurred a net loss of $10.9 million, narrower than a loss of $14.1 million in the year-ago period.

The Cato Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

The Cato Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | The Cato Corporation Quote

Margin Performance and Expense Trends

Profitability metrics showed improvement despite weaker sales. Fourth-quarter gross margin expanded to 29.2% from 28% a year earlier, driven primarily by lower payroll and occupancy costs, though partially offset by higher markdown activity.

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses declined by $1.9 million in the quarter, though as a percentage of sales, they edged up slightly to 37.9% from 37.8%.

Management Commentary and Strategic Focus

Management highlighted progress in operational execution and merchandising improvements. Chairman and CEO John Cato noted that fiscal 2025 sales trends were “encouraging” relative to 2024, which had been adversely affected by supply chain disruptions and severe weather events.

The company emphasized continued focus on enhancing merchandise assortments, improving customer service, controlling expenses, and leveraging investments in store and distribution center technologies. These initiatives appear to have contributed to margin expansion and improved cost efficiency, even as revenue growth remained limited.

Factors Influencing Performance

Several factors shaped the quarter’s results. Lower payroll and occupancy costs supported gross margin expansion, while increased markdown activity partially offset these gains. Additionally, the company benefited from a tax position shift, reporting a $1.1 million income tax benefit in the quarter versus a tax expense in the prior year, further aiding bottom-line improvement.

At the same time, consumer spending pressures and cautious discretionary demand continued to weigh on sales, as reflected in the decline in quarterly revenue and flat comparable sales.

2025 Update

On a full-year basis, the company posted modest top-line growth, with retail sales rising 0.7% to $646.8 million. Same-store sales increased 4% year over year.

Annual net loss narrowed significantly to $5.9 million from $18.1 million in the prior year. Gross margin increased to 33.3% from 32%, reflecting reduced payroll, distribution and freight costs.

Outlook and Store Strategy

Looking ahead, management expressed a cautious outlook for 2026, citing economic uncertainty and ongoing pressure on customers’ disposable income. The company plans to open up to 10 new stores while closing up to 40 underperforming locations as leases expire. These closures are expected to have minimal financial impact but reflect continued efforts to optimize the store footprint.

Other Developments

During fiscal 2025, Cato closed 48 stores, ending the year with 1,069 locations compared to 1,117 a year earlier. This ongoing rationalization of its store base underscores a broader strategy to improve efficiency and profitability by exiting weaker-performing locations while selectively investing in new stores.

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