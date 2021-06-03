Cato Corporation (CATO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 04, 2021

Cato Corporation (CATO) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 04, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.11 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 21, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CATO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -66.67% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $15.97, the dividend yield is 2.76%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CATO was $15.97, representing a -3.15% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.49 and a 163.1% increase over the 52 week low of $6.07.

CATO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.16.

