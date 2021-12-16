Cato Corporation (CATO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 17, 2021

Cato Corporation (CATO) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 17, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.17 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 03, 2022. Shareholders who purchased CATO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $16.27, the dividend yield is 4.18%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CATO was $16.27, representing a -18.2% decrease from the 52 week high of $19.89 and a 103.63% increase over the 52 week low of $7.99.

CATO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.62.

