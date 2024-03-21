Cato Corp. Q4 Loss Widens

(RTTNews) - Cato Corp. (CATO) announced Loss for its fourth quarter that increased from last year

The company's earnings came in at -$23.42 million, or -$1.14 per share. This compares with -$2.99 million, or -$0.14 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.3% to $174.88 million from $179.05 million last year.

Cato Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): -$23.42 Mln. vs. -$2.99 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): -$1.14 vs. -$0.14 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $174.88 Mln vs. $179.05 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.