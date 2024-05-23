Cato Corp. Q1 Income Climbs, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Cato Corp. (CATO) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $11.0 million, or $0.54 per share. This compares with $4.4 million, or $0.22 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 7.8% to $177.1 million from $192.1 million last year.

Cato Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $11.0 Mln. vs. $4.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.54 vs. $0.22 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $177.1 Mln vs. $192.1 Mln last year.

