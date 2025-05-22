Cato Corp. Profit Declines In Q1

(RTTNews) - Cato Corp. (CATO) announced earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $3.30 million, or $0.17 per share. This compares with $10.97 million, or $0.54 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 3.9% to $170.24 million from $177.09 million last year.

Cato Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

