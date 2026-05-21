Cato Corp. Announces Climb In Q1 Profit

(RTTNews) - Cato Corp. (CATO) reported a profit for its first quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $9.31 million, or $0.47 per share. This compares with $3.31 million, or $0.17 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 0.5% to $171.10 million from $170.24 million last year.

Cato Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $9.31 Mln. vs. $3.31 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.47 vs. $0.17 last year. -Revenue: $171.10 Mln vs. $170.24 Mln last year.

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