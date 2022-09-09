CATL's battery unit operates in compliance with COVID curbs

SHANGHAI, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Chinese battery maker Contemporary Amperex Technology Co's 300750.SZ Yibin plant, which mainly supplies battery cells to Tesla Shanghai, said it is operating in compliance with COVID-19 control measures required by local government.

The Yibin plant is operating under a so-called closed-loop management that required workers to sleep near production lines and out of contact with others outside.

