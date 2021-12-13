CATL to supply batteries to commercial vehicle maker Lightning eMotors

US Markets
Lightning eMotors, a supplier of electrified commercial vehicles, has signed a two-year supply deal with Chinese battery giant Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd, the companies said on Monday.

CATL will supply 30- and 35-kilowatt-hour battery packs to Lightning, which converts a range of combustion vehicles, from delivery vans to school buses, to run on battery electric power.

Colorado-based Lightning, which went public earlier this year in a reverse merger with GigCapital3, said it will buy battery packs in several configurations from CATL.

Lightning also buys battery packs from Proterra Inc PTRA.O for its all-electric conversion of the Ford Transit van. Ford Motor Co F.N plans to begin building its own e-Transit next year in Kansas City.

Production of Lightning vehicles with CATL batteries will begin in March.

