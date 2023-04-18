CATL says aims to achieve carbon neutrality in all battery plants by 2025

Credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO

April 18, 2023 — 03:10 am EDT

Written by Zoey Zhang and Brenda Goh for Reuters ->

BEIJING, April 18 (Reuters) - Chinese battery giant CATL 300750.SZ plans to achieve carbon neutrality for all of its battery plants by 2025, its board secretary Jiang Li said at the Shanghai auto show on Tuesday.

The firm also aims to achieve carbon neutrality in battery supply chain including raw materials by 2035.

(Reporting by Zoey Zhang and Brenda Goh, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((Albee.Zhang@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.