CATL says aims to achieve carbon neutrality in all battery plants by 2025

BEIJING, April 18 (Reuters) - Chinese battery giant CATL 300750.SZ plans to achieve carbon neutrality for all of its battery plants by 2025, its board secretary Jiang Li said at the Shanghai auto show on Tuesday.

The firm also aims to achieve carbon neutrality in battery supply chain including raw materials by 2035.

(Reporting by Zoey Zhang and Brenda Goh, Editing by Louise Heavens)

