CATL has supplied EV batteries to S.Korea's Kia - CATL spokesperson

Adds background details

SHANGHAI/SEOUL, June 23 (Reuters) - Chinese battery giant Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd (CATL) has supplied electric vehicle (EV) batteries to South Korea's Kia Corp 000270.KS, CATL said on Thursday, marking Kia's first use of non-Korean EV batteries for sales at home.

The South Korean automaker, an affiliate of Hyundai Motor Co 005380.KS, has chosen batteries from CATL for its electric Niro crossover SUV, aiming at expanding its range of battery suppliers, a South Korean newspaper reported on Wednesday.

A CATL spokesperson confirmed the report without elaborating. Kia did not have an immediate comment when contacted by Reuters.

CATL, whose clients include Tesla Inc TSLA.O and Volkswagen AG VOWG_p.DE, is the world's largest battery maker.

Industry tracker SNE Research says the company has a share of more than 35% of the booming global EV battery market. Analysts say the market is worth tens of billions of dollars a year.

For domestic EV sales, Hyundai Motor and Kia have previously used only batteries from two South Korean firms - LG Energy Solution Ltd 373220.KS and SK Innovation Co Ltd's 096770.KS SK On.

Those battery makers and domestic peer Samsung SDI Co Ltd 096770.KS together command more than a quarter of the global EV battery market, according to SNE Research.

(Reporting by Zhang Yan in Shanghai and Heekyong Yang in Seoul; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Bradley Perrett)

((Heekyong.Yang@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.