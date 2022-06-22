CATL has supplied EV batteries to S.Korea's Kia -CATL spokesperson

SEOUL, June 23 (Reuters) - Chinese battery giant Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd (CATL) has supplied electric vehicle (EV) batteries to South Korea's Kia Corp 000270.KS, a CATL spokesperson told Reuters on Thursday.

South Korean automaker, an affiliate of Hyundai Motor Co 005380.KS, has chosen batteries from CATL for its electric Niro crossover SUV in a move to expand its range of battery suppliers, a South Korean newspaper reported on Wednesday.

The CATL spokesperson confirmed the report without elaborating further.

(Reporting by Zhang Yan in Shanghai and Heekyong Yang in Seoul; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

