CATL has supplied EV batteries to S.Korea's Kia -CATL spokesperson

Contributors
Zhang Yan Reuters
Heekyong Yang Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KIM HONG-JI

Chinese battery giant Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd (CATL) has supplied electric vehicle (EV) batteries to South Korea's Kia Corp, a CATL spokesperson told Reuters on Thursday.

SEOUL, June 23 (Reuters) - Chinese battery giant Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd (CATL) has supplied electric vehicle (EV) batteries to South Korea's Kia Corp 000270.KS, a CATL spokesperson told Reuters on Thursday.

South Korean automaker, an affiliate of Hyundai Motor Co 005380.KS, has chosen batteries from CATL for its electric Niro crossover SUV in a move to expand its range of battery suppliers, a South Korean newspaper reported on Wednesday.

The CATL spokesperson confirmed the report without elaborating further.

(Reporting by Zhang Yan in Shanghai and Heekyong Yang in Seoul; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((Heekyong.Yang@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters