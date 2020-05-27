CATL explores new EV battery services, more capacity - chairman

BEIJING, May 27 (Reuters) - China's top electric vehicle (EV) battery maker CATL 300750.SZ is exploring new battery-related services and will expand manufacturing capacity in the next two years, its chairman told Reuters.

Ningde-based CATL, which alongside LG Chem 051910.KS and Panasonic 6752.T is one of the biggest EV battery makers globally, is developing battery-swapping and battery maintenance services, its chairman Zeng Yuqun said on Wednesday.

It will also expand recycling capabilities in China and invest in similar businesses overseas, Zeng added in a written response to Reuters questions.

The firm, which has signed supply deals with Tesla Inc TSLA.O and Volkswagen AG VOWG_p.DE, expects to increase battery manufacturing capacity in the next two years, Zeng said.

It may target further overseas expansion based on industry development, he added. The firm is currently building a plant in Germany.

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Brenda Goh; Editing by Jan Harvey)

((Y.Sun@thomsonreuters.com; +86 10 66271262; Reuters Messaging: y.sun.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.