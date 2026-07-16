Catholic Health And GE HealthCare Announce $500 Million Care Alliance To Expand Patient Access

(RTTNews) - Catholic Health, an integrated health system based in Rockville Centre, New York, has entered into a 10-year strategic partnership with GE Health (GEHC) valued at $500 million. The collaboration, called the Care Alliance, is designed to modernize technology across Catholic Health's hospitals and ambulatory sites, while expanding patient access to advanced care throughout Long Island.

Under the agreement, GE HealthCare will provide more than 1,300 pieces of new equipment, including MR, CT, PET, ultrasound, and nuclear medicine systems. Many of these devices will feature AI-enabled diagnostics aimed at reducing delays between imaging and treatment. The alliance also includes service support, digital solutions, and cloud-based platforms to improve operational efficiency and consistency of care across the network.

Cardiology and oncology are expected to benefit significantly, with expanded cardiac imaging in outpatient settings and advanced cancer diagnostics deployed across major hospitals. Women's health and maternal fetal medicine will also see enhanced capabilities, while hundreds of new ultrasound systems will support bedside and point-of-care applications.

A unique aspect of the partnership is the integration of an embedded cardiovascular scientist from GE HealthCare, who will work directly with Catholic Health clinicians to align technology development with physician insights and patient needs. Gary Havican, Interim President and CEO and Chief Operating Officer of Catholic Health, said "This Care Alliance represents an important investment in the future of health care on Long Island and reflects Catholic Health's commitment to innovating in ways that improve how care is delivered."

GE HealthCare executives noted that the collaboration is one of their largest in the United States, underscoring the scale and ambition of the initiative.

GEHC has traded between $58.75 and $89.77 over the past year. The stock closed Wednesday's trading at $63.20, up 2.50%. In pre-market trading the stock is at $63.48, up 0.44%.

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