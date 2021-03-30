Cathie Wood's space ETF fails to lift off in debut

By Lance Tupper and Noel Randewich

March 30 (Reuters) - Shares of star investor Cathie Wood's ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF ARKX.P failed to lift off on Tuesday in their Wall Street debut.

Ark Investment Management's latest exchange traded fund focuses on companies related to orbital and sub-orbital space, enabling technologies, and also those that stand to benefit from aerospace activities, according to its prospectus. Its shares were last down 0.9%.

The actively managed fund's top holding is software maker Trimble Inc TRMB.O, followed by 3D Printing ETF PRNT.Z and Kratos Defense and Security Solutions Inc KTOS.O.

JD.com 9618.HK, Lockheed Martin Corp LMT.N, Nvidia NVDA.O, Amazon AMZN.O, Alphabet GOOGL.O and Boeing BA.N are also among the fund's 38 holdings.

Wood's flagship $22 billion Ark Innovation fund ARKK.P is popular with retail investors after more than doubling in the past 12 months, with top holdings including Tesla TSLA.O and Square SQ.N.

The Ark Innovation fund was up 2.7% on Tuesday, but it remains down 8% so far in 2021, hit by a shift by investors toward companies viewed as likely to benefit the most from a recovering economy in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Other ETFs run by Ark Investment Management focus on genomics, autonomous cars and financial technology.

(Reporting by Noel Randewich and Lance Tupper Editing by Marguerita Choy)

((noel.randewich@tr.com; (415) 677 2542, Twitter: @randewich;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.