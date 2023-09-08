Cathie Wood's Buying These 3 Stocks Hand Over Fist

Would you like to improve your stock-picking chops by learning from the pros? You could wait for the next round of disclosures that institutional investors are required to make four times per year, or you could look at what Cathie Wood and the family of exchange-traded funds she manages for Ark Invest are buying from day to day.

To foster transparency, Ark Invest discloses its trading activity at the end of each trading day. Recently Wood scooped up more shares of Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BEAM), Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ: PACB), and Spotify (NYSE: SPOT).

Wood already had significant positions in these stocks before buying more last week. Let's take a closer look at her recent purchases to see why she's been buying them hand over fist.

Beam Therapeutics

Since the beginning of 2022, Wood has snapped up shares of Beam Therapeutics for the flagship Ark Innovation ETF and the Ark Genomic Revolution ETF more than a dozen times. On Tuesday and Wednesday this week, Ark Invest added more shares to both ETFs.

Beam is advancing a suite of gene editing and delivery technologies with a twist. Its business is anchored by proprietary base editing technology. In a nutshell, base editing is like using a pencil and eraser to alter DNA while CRISPR-based methods are more like using scissors and glue.

We'll soon have multiple chances to see if Beam's base editing platform is a worthwhile approach to new drug development. In August, the company began treating patients in a phase 1 trial with BEAM-201. This cellular therapy is made from the immune cells of healthy donors, which could be a huge differentiating factor if it reaches commercialization.

Beam doesn't intend to tackle high cholesterol right away, so it licensed some technology to Verve Therapeutics. The new drug candidate Verve is developing with technology licensed from Beam, VERVE-101 is an in vivo therapy. So far, approved gene therapies do their gene editing outside of the body, so this could be a very big deal if it works.

VERVE-101 is in a phase 1 study with patients genetically predisposed to have high cholesterol, and top-line results are due by the end of the year. If it safely reduces cholesterol, shares of Verve and Beam could soar.

Pacific Biosciences of California

Over the past couple of trading sessions, Wood bought nearly 800,000 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, or PacBio as the genomic sequencing company is more commonly known. Wood is no doubt encouraged by soaring sales of Revio, PacBio's latest long-read DNA sequencing machine.

PacBio reported second-quarter sales that rose 34% year over year. That's much faster than Illumina, the 800-pound gorilla of the genetic sequencing industry. Illumina reported second-quarter core revenue that flatlined year over year and was only 3% higher than the company reported two years earlier.

PacBio's business is booming, but the $47.6 million in total revenue that it reported during the second quarter is a drop in the bucket compared to Illumina, which recorded $1.76 billion in total revenue during the same period. With heaps of room to grow and strong uptake of Revio, this stock could be at the beginning of a long upward climb.

Spotify

At least twice this week, Wood added shares of Spotify to the Ark Next Generation Internet ETF portfolio. She's likely excited by soaring subscriber metrics and accelerating revenue growth.

The number of monthly active users on Spotify in the second quarter soared 27% year over year to 551 million. There were 220 million paid subscribers, which was 17% more than the company reported a year earlier.

Despite a general pullback from advertisers facing economic uncertainty, music-related ad revenue rose by a mid-single-digit percentage. The company's Spotify Audience Network is bringing in heaps more podcast ad revenue, too. Podcast ad sales surged more than 30% year over year in the second quarter.

Spotify's Audience Network lets advertisers place podcast ads based on their target audience -- and that target audience is enormous. Surprisingly, Spotify's biggest competitor, Apple Music, still makes users leave its app to listen to their favorite podcasts. A first-mover advantage plus heaps of original content mean investors can expect a lot more high-margin podcast revenue from Spotify in the quarters ahead.

10 stocks we like better than Beam Therapeutics

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Beam Therapeutics wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 5, 2023

Cory Renauer has positions in Spotify Technology. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple, Beam Therapeutics, Pacific Biosciences Of California, and Spotify Technology. The Motley Fool recommends Illumina. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.