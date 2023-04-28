Cathie Wood’s Big Bet on the Exponential Age

By Frank Corva

In 2021, the London-based entrepreneur and writer Azeem Azhar published a book entitled The Exponential Age: How Accelerating Technology Is Transforming Business, Politics and Society.

In it, he outlined how we’re at the beginning of an age where the pace of technological innovation as well as the adoption of new technologies will accelerate at a parabolic rate.

Azhar believes that heightened computational power, artificial intelligence (AI) and renewable electricity will all power the Exponential Age.

Cathie Wood, CEO and CIO of Ark Invest (Ark), an American investment firm that invests in companies that embrace cutting-edge technologies, is a believer in the idea of the Exponential Age. And she thinks that autonomous mobility — or the ability for cars to drive themselves — is also a feature of it.

Hence, she recently increased her firm’s position in its largest holding — Tesla (TSLA) — significantly, claiming the self-driving technology that will underpin Tesla’s future robotaxis will drive the price of TSLA to $2,000 per share by 2027.

In Q1 2023, Ark Invest increased its TSLA share count by 17.6% to 5.44 million — holdings worth just under $900 million as of April 25, 2023.

So, should you buy some Tesla stock and go along for the ride with Wood?

Ultimately, that’s up to you.

But let’s look at the past performance of TSLA to get some idea of what the future might hold for the asset.

The past performance of Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla went public in 2010. Back then, a share of TSLA traded for as low as just over $1.00.

From 2010 to 2013, the stock traded in a range from about $1.20 to $2.50.

In April 2013, TSLA broke out from $2.50 and reached $19.40 by September 2014 — an increase of about 776%.

From September 2014 to April 2017, it traded in a range from about $19.40 to $9.40 before trading between $16 to $25 for the following two years.

In May and June 2019, TSLA dipped hard but then skyrocketed from $11.95 to $64.95 by February 2020 — an increase of approximately 543% — before it tanked to about $23.60 during the March 2020 COVID-induced market crash.

And while all of this sounds like notable price action, when you zoom out on the TSLA chart, it seems its price didn’t really take off until post-March 2020.

From March 2020 to November 2021, the price of TSLA ran from $23.81 to $414.32 — an increase of 1,740%.

So, given TSLA’s past performance, is it realistic that a share of the stock might hit $2,000, as Wood predicts, in the next four years?

Using the price of TSLA on April 25, 2023 — $162 — as a starting point, the price of TSLA would need to increase by 1,234% in the next four years to meet Wood’s prediction.

It isn’t so hard to believe this could happen. The price of TSLA appreciated considerably more than 1,250% in less than two years (from March 2020 to November 2021). Also, there have been periods in TSLA’s history where its price has jumped hundreds of percent in either a little over or a little under a year.

But much of whether the price of TSLA rises to Wood’s target in the next four years depends on where electric vehicles (EVs) are on their adoption S-curve.

The adoption S-curve for EVs

Exponential technologies tend to be adopted on an S-curve.

The blue line in the EV adoption S-curve chart below, published by Ark in 2019, illustrates what an adoption S-curve looks like.

At the bottom end of an S-curve (years 1 to 4 on the chart), growth is slow and steady, if existent at all. This is the stage where most new technology startups struggle to get off the ground, and most fail.

The middle portion of the S-curve (years 5 to 10 on the chart) is where adoption happens exponentially. During these years, people rapidly adopt the new technology and use it en masse.

In the latter portion of the S-curve (years 11 to 15 in the chart), growth subsides and the technology is widely incorporated into the lives of everyday people.

Much of Tesla’s success from this point depends on whether EV adoption is entering the middle portion of the S-curve or not.

The two following charts, published in a 2022 Ark newsletter, suggest it is.

The following chart from the newsletter indicates that global EV adoption has been increasing exponentially since 2020.

And the next chart from the newsletter illustrates what the global adoption curve for EVs might look like through 2027.

If the EV adoption curve increases at this type of parabolic rate, it’s difficult to imagine that the price of TSLA won’t follow.

Tesla’s share of the EV market

Another contributing factor to whether the price of TSLA rises exponentially is how much of the EV market share Tesla keeps.

From January 2022 to April 2023, Tesla’s share of the EV market fell from 72% to 54%, and some believe its share in the market may fall further still in 2023.

With competition from other EV companies like Rivian as well as traditional car manufacturers like Volkswagen, BMW and Audi that are now producing EVs on the rise, it’s hardly a given that Tesla will keep its current share of the market.

However, if Tesla can bring a self-driving EV taxi — or a robotaxi, as it’s colloquially called — to market in the near future, as Tesla CEO Elon Musk promised, the company will likely not just maintain its current market share but regain a broader percentage of the EV market share.

If this happens, it’s highly likely the price of TSLA will take off.

Riding the TSLA Wave

While TSLA may hit Wood’s $2,000 price prediction mark by 2027, the ride to that price target will likely be filled with gut-wrenching volatility, and the price of TSLA may only kiss $2,000 before it drops far lower.

For this reason, if you do choose to follow Wood’s lead and invest in TSLA, and if TSLA’s price does start to increase exponentially, then you may want to consider taking some profits along the way to Wood’s target price.

It may be true that we’re in this Exponential Age that Azhar wrote about and that Wood believes in, and certain technologies like EVs may be entering the middle phase of their S-curve. But it doesn’t mean the stocks of these new technologies will only move in an up-and-to-the-right direction.

With each parabolic leg up in the price of TSLA, there will likely be a significant pullback, just as we’ve seen in TSLA’s past price action. So, while you may be inspired to hop on the TSLA wave because of Wood, remember that it’s on you to know when to hop off of it — and that it’s best to do so before it crashes.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.