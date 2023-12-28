News & Insights

US Markets
BLK

Cathie Wood's ARK invests in bitcoin futures ETF, sells Coinbase shares

Credit: REUTERS/DAVID SWANSON

December 28, 2023 — 09:22 am EST

Written by Manya Saini for Reuters ->

Dec 28 (Reuters) - Cathie Wood's ARK Invest bought 4.3 million shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF, which is popularly known as 'BITO' and tracks the price of futures tied to the world's largest cryptocurrency, a trading note showed on Thursday.

Based on the fund's closing price on Wednesday, ARK's stake is worth roughly $92 million, according to Reuters' calculations.

After a brutal 2022, the crypto market is on a rebound, with Bitcoin BTC= climbing more than 150% so far this year.

Big asset managers, including BlackRock BLK.N, are waiting for regulatory approvals from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to launch a string of derivative-based products such as ETFs tracking the spot price of Bitcoin.

ARK, in partnership with 21Shares, has also refiled paperwork with the SEC seeking approval for a spot bitcoin ETF ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF after the regulator said its initial prospectus did not meet the requirements to prevent fraud and market manipulation.

Separately, ARK Invest sold shares of Coinbase Global COIN.O worth roughly $27.6 million, based on the crypto exchange's last closing price. Shares in Coinbase have rallied more than 400% so far this year.

Earlier this week, software firm MicroStrategy MSTR.O also disclosed it had bought bitcoin worth about $615.7 million in cash.

(Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Manya.Saini@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BLK
COIN
MSTR
BITO
ARKA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.