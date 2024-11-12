Cathie Wood’s ARK Investment buys 289K shares of PacBio today

20:05 EST Cathie Wood’s ARK Investment buys 289K shares of PacBio (PACB) today
- Cathie Wood’s ARK Investment buys 1.01M shares of PacBio today
- PacBio downgraded to Neutral from Buy at UBS
- PacBio price target lowered to $6 from $7 at Scotiabank
- PacBio price target raised to $2.50 from $2 at Piper Sandler
- PacBio price target raised to $4 from $2.50 at TD Cowen
