Cathie Wood’s ARK Investment buys 223.5K shares of Intellia Therapeutics today

20:12 EST Cathie Wood’s ARK Investment buys 223.5K shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA) today
- Intellia Therapeutics Announces Promising CRISPR Therapy Results
- Intellia Therapeutics price target lowered to $70 from $80 at Wells Fargo
- Intellia Therapeutics price target raised to $91 from $88 at Chardan
- Intellia Therapeutics price target lowered to $60 from $70 at Oppenheimer
- Intellia Therapeutics price target lowered to $55 from $76 at Barclays
