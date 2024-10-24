Cathie Wood’s ARK Investment buys 216.2K shares of Intellia Therapeutics today

20:09 EDT Cathie Wood’s ARK Investment buys 216.2K shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA) today
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on NTLA:
- Intellia Therapeutics price target lowered to $88 from $94 at Chardan
- Boeing union rejects latest offer, Tesla reports Q3 beat: Morning Buzz
- Intellia Therapeutics presents results from Phase 2 study of NTLA-2002
- Cathie Wood’s ARK Investment bought 162K shares of Intellia Therapeutics today
- Cathie Wood’s ARK Investment bought 44K shares of Intellia Therapeutics today
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.