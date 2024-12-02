Cathie Wood’s ARK Investment buys 156K shares of Pinterest today

20:24 EST Cathie Wood’s ARK Investment buys 156K shares of Pinterest (PINS) today
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on PINS:
- Buy/Sell: Wall Street’s top 10 stock calls this week
- StockTok: Meta to face FTC monopoly trial in April
- Zoom upgraded, Target downgraded: Wall Street’s top analyst calls
- Pinterest initiated with a Buy at TD Cowen
- Pinterest stock is beaten down enough, time to buy, Barron’s says
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.