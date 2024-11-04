Cathie Wood’s ARK Investment buys 153K shares of Illumina today

20:21 EST Cathie Wood’s ARK Investment buys 153K shares of Illumina (ILMN) today
- Closing Bell Movers: Palantir jumps 13% after results
- ILMN Earnings: Illumina Stock Slips on Mixed Financial Results
- Illumina reports Q3 core adjusted EPS $1.14, consensus 88c
- Illumina raises FY24 core adjusted EPS view to $4.05-$4.15 from $3.80-$3.95
- Illumina sees Q4 core revenue ~$1.07B, consensus $1.11B
