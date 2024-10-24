Cathie Wood’s ARK Investment buys 132.5K shares of Teradyne today

20:06 EDT Cathie Wood’s ARK Investment buys 132.5K shares of Teradyne (TER) today
- Closing Bell Movers: Tesla gains 12% as Q3 earnings beat estimates
- Teradyne up 4% at $129.15 after Q3 earnings beat
- Teradyne reports Q3 EPS 90c, consensus 78c
- Teradyne sees Q4 EPS 80c-97c , consensus 88c
- Teradyne options imply 7.1% move in share price post-earnings
