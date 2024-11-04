Cathie Wood’s ARK Investment buys 106K shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals today

20:20 EST Cathie Wood’s ARK Investment buys 106K shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals (RXRX) today
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.