Cathie Wood’s ARK Investment buys 1.01M shares of PacBio today

20:10 EST Cathie Wood’s ARK Investment buys 1.01M shares of PacBio (PACB) today
- PacBio downgraded to Neutral from Buy at UBS
- PacBio price target lowered to $6 from $7 at Scotiabank
- PacBio price target raised to $2.50 from $2 at Piper Sandler
- PacBio price target raised to $4 from $2.50 at TD Cowen
- PacBio Reports Q3 2024 Financial Results Amid Strategic Growth
