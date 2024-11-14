Cathie Wood’s ARK Investment bought 304K shares of Joby Aviation today

20:05 EST Cathie Wood’s ARK Investment bought 304K shares of Joby Aviation (JOBY) today
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on JOBY:
- Joby Aviation begins construction on first vertiport in Dubai air taxi network
- Joby Aviation call volume above normal and directionally bullish
- Unusually active option classes on open November 11th
- Joby Aviation Reports Strong Q3 2024 Results
- Joby Aviation reports Q3 EPS (21c), consensus (19c)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.