Cathie Wood’s ARK Investment bought 266.8K shares of Personalis today

20:03 EST Cathie Wood’s ARK Investment bought 266.8K shares of Personalis (PSNL) today
Read More on PSNL:
- Personalis price target lowered to $7 from $8 at Lake Street
- Personalis Reports Solid Q3 Growth and Raises Revenue Outlook
- Personalis sees FY24 revenue $83M-$84M, consensus $79.85M
- Personalis reports Q3 EPS (64c), consensus (35c)
- Personalis sees Q4 revenue $15M-$16M, consensus $16.47M
